CLIMAX Portable Machining & Welding Systems has promoted Marci Davis to the position of North American sales director. Davis started her career with CLIMAX in 1998, working part-time in the purchasing department. Most recently, she was the regional sales manager, overseeing the sales team for the northern U.S. states and Canada.

For more information, visit www. climaxportable.com or call (800) 333-8311.