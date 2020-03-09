Cleaver-Brooks adds new vice presidents

Cleaver-Brooks has added Ryan Lepp as its senior vice president of Industrial Watertube Boilers.

Lepp will be responsible for leading the sales support, product management, sales engineering and product development teams for the Industrial Watertube product offering. He will be based out of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Johan Tallberg has joined Cleaver-Brooks as senior vice president of Burner Systems and Exhaust Solutions. Tallberg will be responsible for leading the sales support, product management, sales engineering and product development teams for the burner and exhaust product lines. He will be based out of Thomasville, Georgia.

For more information, visit www.cleaverbrooks.com or call (800) 250-5883.