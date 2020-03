CIMA Services LP has promoted Colin Dodd to the director of construction.

Colin Dodd, CIMA Services

He joined CIMA in 2014 and has over 14 years of industry experience. In his new role, Dodd will be responsible for managing CIMA's construction operations on a day-to-day basis, negotiating contracts, and supervising subcontractors and CIMA's project managers.

For more information, visit www.cimaserviceslp.com or call (713) 946-5053.