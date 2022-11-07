Chris Martin has assumed a new role as Director of Technical Sales for the company’s GlenGuard® brand of flame-resistant and arc-resistant fabrics, which are used to make protective apparel.

Martin first joined Glen Raven Technical Fabrics (GRTF) in 2019 as Product Development Manager for the GlenGuard brand.

Chris Martin assumes new role as Director of Technical Sales for GlenGuard

In his new position, Chris will be responsible for all technical and product specification-related aspects of the GlenGuard business, customer relationship management for select accounts, and representing GlenGuard on numerous industry-related committees.

“Chris knows the technical aspects of our products inside and out, which will translate wonderfully into this new role and take the GlenGuard brand to the next level,” said Patti Bates, General Manager – Protective.

Chris will be based in Burlington, NC. He joins current GRTF GlenGuard team members, Jeff Michel (VP, Protective Fabrics) and Sammy Dobbs (Director of New Business Development).