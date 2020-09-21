CPC names Justine Smith senior vp, petrochemicals

Justine Smith, Senior Vice President, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem) announced that Justine Smith has joined the company as senior vice president, petrochemicals. Smith replaces Ron Corn, who will retire after more than 40 years with CPChem and Chevron Corporation.

“Ron’s leadership has helped put CPChem on a path for sustainable growth in our business and in how we view diversity and inclusion, people development and safety,” said Mark Lashier, president and CEO. “He was instrumental in the inception, development, construction and safe startup of our U.S. Gulf Coast Petrochemicals Project assets in Baytown and Old Ocean, Texas. His efforts to enhance safety performance through respect and collaboration at all levels of the workforce and advance the company’s focus on developing a diverse talent pipeline leave a lasting impact on our future.”

Smith joins the company from BASF Corporation where she was vice president of intermediates, amines and specialties. During her tenure with BASF, she held numerous roles of increasing responsibility including vice president of global oilfield solutions; vice president of regional business management plastics additives in Asia Pacific; and head of strategic marketing and projects in Asia Pacific. Smith began her career with Air Products, where she served in various engineering and commercial operations roles. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Villanova University.

“Justine brings to CPChem her deep industry knowledge, demonstrated strategic business acumen and extensive leadership experience in the U.S. and abroad,” said Lashier. “She has a proven track record of driving business results and fostering people development and organizational growth, both of which will help CPChem as we grow and work to achieve our vision to be the employer, supplier, neighbor and investment of choice in our industry.”