Chevron names new business president and CFO

Chevron has appointed Eimear P. Bonner president of its oil, products and gas business and Jeff Gustavson chief financial officer, effective January 1, 2027.

Bonner, previously Chevron’s CFO, brings extensive global leadership experience, having served as the company’s first female chief technology officer and managing director of its Tengizchevroil JV in Kazakhstan. Gustavson, currently president of Chevron New Energies, brings experience in energy operations, business strategy and leadership to his new role.