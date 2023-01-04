Cheniere promotes Corey Grindal to executive VP and COO

Cheniere Energy Inc. announced the promotion of Corey Grindal to executive VP and COO.

In his position, Grindal will lead the operations, engineering and construction, shared services and Worldwide Trading organizations within Cheniere.

He will relocate back to Houston from London, where he has served as executive VP, Worldwide Trading since 2020. Grindal joined Cheniere in 2013 and led the gas supply organization for the company, which today is one of the largest holders of pipeline capacity and purchasers of natural gas in the U.S.

