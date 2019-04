Tabitha Carter, who has nearly 10 years of experience in the transportation industry, was recently promoted to customer service manager of Sun Coast. Carter previously served as the assistant manager in Sun Coast's collections department.

In her new role, she will be responsible for the department's day-to-day operations, customer support for fuel research, lubricants, tanks, and service research and receipts.

For more information, visit www.suncoastresources.com or call (800) 677-FUEL [3835].