Fishbone Safety Solutions President and Founder Billy Cain recently received a plaque from the Pasadena Livestock Show & Rodeo (PLS&R) in appreciation of his ongoing support.

Cain supports the PLS&R Future Farmers of America and the Public Food Committee through financial donations, livestock purchases and the use of the Fishbone golf cart during the annual PLS&R BBQ Cook-Off. This is his second award from PLS&R.

For more information, visit www.fishbonesafetysolutions.com or call (877) 719-9888.