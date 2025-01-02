Bryan Kiser joins National Trench Safety as VP

National Trench Safety welcomed Bryan Kiser as its new VP of sales excellence and strategic development.

With nearly 30 years in the rental industry, Kiser will lead initiatives to sharpen sales strategy, enhance service standards and drive new growth. With expertise in customer relationships, outside sales and strategic development, the company expects that he will deliver innovative, tailored solutions and ensure a seamless experience for its customers.