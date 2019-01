Brian K. Acton

Brian K. Acton, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will be moving into the role of Chairman of the Board while retaining his role as CEO. Brian continues to play a pivotal role in all aspects of BMWC’s strategic growth plan having led BMWC’s national efforts in a variety of areas including successful expansion into the Pacific Northwest and Gulf Coast regions.

