Bradley makes new hire, promotion in sales

MARK OWENS, Director of Commercial Sales, Bradley Corp.

Mark Owens has been hired as Bradley Corp.'s director of commercial sales, and Mike Vickery has been promoted to commercial business development director.

MIKE VICKERY, Commercial Business Development Director, Bradley Corp.

Owens will oversee sales growth by building relationships with industry customers, leading sales teams and strategic management of the wholesale representative channel. Owens is based in St. Louis.

Vickery will lead Bradley's commercial washroom business development specification team as well as spearhead the company's new inside sales and account management team. A 10-year Bradley veteran who works in Bradley's Menomonee Falls headquarters, Vickery has held multiple positions in Bradley's sales organization.

For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com or call (800) 272-3539.