Bobby Janecka appointed as new commissioner

Gov. Greg Abbott today chose Bobby Janecka to fill the third and final commissioner seat for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Janecka joins Chairman Jon Niermann and Commissioner Emily Lindley as the appointed leaders of the TCEQ.

"I am very excited to return to the TCEQ as one of its commissioners," he says, "I am honored to have been selected by Gov. Abbott for this role. I look forward to serving the great people of Texas."

Until today's appointment, Janecka served as a policy advisor for Gov. Abbott since 2018.

Janecka brings a wealth of knowledge on nuclear waste policy to the TCEQ. He currently serves as Texas' representative with the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Before his time in the governor's office, Janecka worked for the TCEQ for more than five years, most recently as a section manager in the agency's Radioactive Materials Division.

He has also previously served as legislative aide for both Texas State Reps. Geanie Morrison and Tryon Lewis, a legislative analyst at the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, and as a public school teacher in New Orleans.

Janecka received a Bachelor of Arts in historical studies and literary studies from the University of Texas at Dallas and a master's degree in international affairs from Texas A&M University's George Bush School of Government and Public Service.