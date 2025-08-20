Blast Resource Group names J. Travis Stinson as chief sales officer

Blast Resource Group (BRG) has announced the appointment of J. Travis Stinson as chief sales officer.

Stinson brings a wealth of energy, passion and leadership to BRG, along with a natural ability to cultivate strong client relationships. His commitment to ensuring clients are fully supported throughout their projects has earned him a reputation for excellence and trust.

As a leader, Stinson fosters confidence, collaboration and teamwork. These are qualities that align with BRG’s mission and will continue driving the company’s growth and success.

“We are thrilled to have Travis step into this role,” said BRG leadership. “His vision and dedication will elevate our sales efforts and strengthen the value we deliver to our clients.”