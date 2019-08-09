Blackline Safety adds to Gulf Coast team

Blackline Safety has hired three regional sales managers who will be responsible for different areas in the Gulf Coast.

Chad Adams Joshua Barnhill Lisa Ortiz

Chad Adams is responsible for Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas; Joshua Barnhill will be responsible for Houston and East Texas; and Lisa Ortiz will be responsible for the Southern Texas region. They will be responsible for helping to manage the sales distribution partners in their regions as well as work closely with end users to achieve sales goals.

For more information, visit www.blacklinesafety.com or call (877) 869- 7212.