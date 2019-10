BLAKE POPWELL, Vice President of Valve, I&C and Electrical Services, BHI Energy

BHI Energy has appointed Blake Popwell as vice president (VP) of its Valve, I&C (Instrumentation & Control) and Electrical Services division. Popwell will be responsible for oversight of the planning and implementation of valve, I&C and electrical service projects for customers within the Maintenance Services Group.

For more information, visit www.bhienergy.com or email blake.popwell@bhienergy.com.