BHI Energy appoints new VPs of operations

BHI Energy's Mark Manley has been appointed vice president of operations for BHI's NextEra South relationship. Manley will be responsible for oversight of project implementation at both the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant and the Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station in Florida. He has more than 40 years of nuclear experience and has been with BHI for over six years.

Mark Manley, BHI Energy

BHI has also appointed Mark Chokran vice president of operations for BHI's STARS Fleet relationship. He will be responsible for all of BHI's STARS sites. He has more than 33 years of nuclear experience.

Manley and Chokran will be based out of BHI's West Palm Beach, Florida, office.

