BRYAN BENSON, Regional Sales Manager, PROGNOST Systems

Bryan Benson has joined the PROGNOST Systems team as a regional sales manager. His responsibilities include new business development in the Gulf Coast region as well as several key account assignments.

Benson brings more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, having focused on businesses in the Mexico and Latin America markets.

For more information, visit www. prognost.com or call (281) 480-9300.