Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (HPB) has promoted Zack White to director of Business Development.

In the two years since White joined Bendco HPB, he has impacted several channels of the company’s sales efforts. White has years of experience working as an engineer in the O&G industry. He will oversee the company’s expansion in the industrial refining sector.