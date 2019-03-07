AVANTech Welcomes Mark Ping as Sr. VP of Business Development - Utility Services

AVANTech, Inc., headquartered in Columbia, SC, welcomes Mark R. Ping as Senior Vice President of Business Development – Utility Services. Mark brings over 35 years of experience in the nuclear industry, especially in the areas of radioactive water treatment and wet waste processing and disposal. His executive positions include sales and marketing, business development, customer service, operations, project management, quality assurance, spent fuel pool services, liquid and solid wet waste processing and disposal, along with radwaste system design input. “The addition of Mark to our team is a key strategic move for AVANTech. His extensive background with US Utilities in waste management and water treatment, and his exceptional reputation within the industry, will significantly enhance our growth,” stated Gary Benda, AVANTech’s Executive Vice President. Mark will focus on bringing the integrated services and products from AVANTech’s three service facilities to the Nuclear and Fossil Fuel Utility Industry. AVANTech, Inc. is a comprehensive radioactive and industrial water treatment solutions provider. The company’s extensive experience in engineering process systems enables them to create integrated solutions that can dramatically improve operations in industrial, commercial, power, and nuclear power applications. AVANTech also developed and manufactured a unique patent-pending water treatment system that is currently being used in the recovery efforts at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station and planned for the DOE Hanford Tank-Side Cesium Removal Project. The combined company has a number of patented technologies and products. To learn more about AVANTech, visit www.avantechinc.com.