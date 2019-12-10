Arbour joins Sulzer Tower Field Services

Sulzer Tower Field Services recently added Blake Arbour as business development manager. Arbour brings 10 years of experience to this role, previously serving in business development at other tower and vessel service companies. He is tasked with creating new opportunities and relationships, focused on Sulzer Tower Field Services and replacement tower components.

Blake Arbour, Sulzer Tower Field Service

Arbour will be based in Sulzer's Humble, Texas, office.

For more information, visit www.sulzer.com or call (281) 540-2555.