Aquajet welcomes North American business development manager

ChristynaMerettePhotographe Keith Armishaw, Aquajet

Aquajet recently welcomed Keith Armishaw as its first North American business development manager.

Armishaw will work closely with Aquajet's regional sales teams to grow awareness of the company's hydrodemolition solutions in key markets across North America. Additionally, he's focused on enhancing support for current customers through industry-wide educational initiatives that increase understanding of the benefits of hydrodemolition. Armishaw joins the Aquajet team with 24 years of experience in the construction sales and service market.

For more information, visit www.aquajet.se or call (418) 928-9638.