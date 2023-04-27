Aqua-Aerobic Systems introduces Fisher as Director of International Business

Aqua-Aerobic Systems has introduced David G. Fisher as the new Director of International Business.

David has over 30 years of experience in the water and wastewater treatment industry. He has product management experience with a wide range of custom water and wastewater treatment features for municipal, industrial, and mining applications including biological, chemical, filtration and separation products.

David’s previous roles include technical, business and commercial leadership related to product and market development. He has managed numerous offices outside the United States and led the focus on new countries, markets, key products, and partners for overseas business improvements.

