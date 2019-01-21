Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) today announces the appointment of Wael Sawan as Upstream Director with effect from 1st July 2019.

Wael Sawan

In his new role, Wael will become a member of the Executive Committee and will take over from Andy Brown. Andy will remain available to Wael and the Executive Committee to assist with transition until 30th September 2019 and will then leave the company after 35 years’ distinguished service.

Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive said: “I am grateful to Andy for his strong leadership of the Upstream business, particularly having improved business performance during the recent years of low oil price. Through his disciplined focus on efficiency, portfolio optimization, safety and talent development he leaves our Upstream business fit for the future.”

In the course of his leadership of Shell’s business in Qatar he was awarded an OBE by the British government in 2012 recognizing his service to Qatari-British business relations.