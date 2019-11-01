HUIBERT VIGEVENO, Downstream Director, Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) today announces the appointment of Huibert Vigeveno as Downstream Director with effect from 1st January 2020.

In his new role, Huibert will become a member of the Executive Committee and will succeed John Abbott. John will remain available to Huibert and the Executive Committee to assist with the transition until 31st March 2020 and will then leave the company after 38 years’ distinguished service.

Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive said: “I am grateful to John for his strong leadership of the Downstream business, and particularly for having strengthened its performance and portfolio. Over many years he has delivered critical contributions to the Shell Group across a range of businesses and geographies. Through his determined efforts, underpinned by a focus on strengthening safety leadership and people development he leaves our Downstream business well positioned for the future”