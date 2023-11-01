Apache Industrial Holdings promotes Perkins, Manuel

Cathey Perkins was promoted to senior VP of Specialized Technical Services.

In her new role, Perkins will lead all specialized technical services, including Apache’s forming and shoring technology, Allform. Previously, she led the development of quality infrastructure that led to providing processes and procedures to drive the business forward.

Delin Manuel is the new executive VP of Business Development and Sales. His focus will be market strategy, account management and customer relationships while expanding the sales organization into new verticals and geographies.

For more information, visit apacheip.com.