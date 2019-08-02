AltaGas announces Director retirement

AltaGas Ltd. (AltaGas) announced today that Catherine Best has made the decision to retire from her position as a director on the Board.

"On behalf of the Board, I'd like to thank Kay for her valuable insight, financial oversight, passion and dedication over the past eight years," said Pentti Karkkainen, Chair of the Board of AltaGas. "Kay served as a member of the Board during a time of tremendous transformation and change at the organization, and her presence will be missed."

During her tenure, Ms. Best served on both the Audit Committee and the Human Resources and Compensation Committee. Ms. Best's role on the Audit Committee has been filled by Ms. Cynthia Johnston.

Succession planning remains an area of focus for AltaGas' Board. As it pursues future recruitment, AltaGas looks to continue to complement its existing Board profile with the skills and experience to match the evolving needs of the organization and AltaGas' strategic objectives.