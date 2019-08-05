Alliance Safety Council expands leadership team

Alliance Safety Council has named three new vice presidents (VPs): Sheri Bankston, VP of operational excellence; Joelle McGehee, VP of customer success; and Travis Broussard, VP of business development.

Bankston will be responsible for the assessment of current service offerings and development of future offerings. McGehee will ensure the organization provides customized training and technology services across a variety of sectors and work environments. Broussard's focus will be on lead generation, business intelligence, member relations and event management.

For more information, visit www.alliancesafetycouncil.org or call (877) 345-1253.