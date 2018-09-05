The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today released the following statement regarding the nomination of Alexandra Dapolito Dunn to serve as EPA’s assistant administrator of the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention:

“ACC welcomes the nomination of Alexandra Dapolito Dunn to serve as EPA’s assistant administrator of the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. Dunn brings with her a wealth of experience—including in academia, with non-profit environmental groups and industry—which makes her a well-qualified candidate for this important position. She has earned a reputation for striving to build consensus and for considering all sides of an issue before acting. We hope the Senate will act on Dunn’s nomination without delay.”