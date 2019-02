Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc. has hired Alan Rice as its new product manager -- aeration and mixing systems. In this position, Rice will define and implement product strategy for Aqua- Aerobic's aeration and mixing products, which includes creating roadmaps for all products in the market space, defining R&D and engineering programs, and managing sales and marketing activities to contribute to the business unit objective.

For more information, visit www.aqua-aerobic.com or call (815) 639-4553.