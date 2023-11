Fritz Kin, director of Safety, Security and PSM at Marathon Petroleum in Findlay, Ohio, was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award by AFPM for outstanding contributions to the refining and petrochemical industries.

Kin has been with Marathon more than 23 years, helping to ensure company and employee safety and security, as well as managing emergency preparedness efforts.

