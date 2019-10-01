2019 Workforce Development Award - Patti Bell

PATTI BELL, Workforce Development Coordinator, Economic Alliance

Economic Alliance Workforce Development Coordinator Patti Bell, who has received the 2019 Workforce Development Award for WOW-Women of Workforce as one of the top workforce development innovators and leaders in industry. Through her efforts and activities in support of both Dream It, Do It Southeast Texas and PetrochemWorks, Patti exemplifies the passion and commitment it takes to help develop an inclusive, sustainable and skilled talent pipeline for our industry. She tirelessly coordinates events at schools, career fairs and other industry activities to promote careers in construction, petrochemicals & energy and maritime. She also coordinates the Economic Alliance’s Workforce Committee.

Patti actively recruits and includes industry Ambassadors in her events to provide meaningful and real life stories to create line of sight with her audiences. Her experience as an educator provides her with both the knowledge and expertise to present the information in an effective and interesting manner to students, teachers and parents. She is now reaching approximately 12,000 people a year via 70 events with our career message. She is a critical component of the regional workforce landscape and we applaud her recognition by our industry partners.