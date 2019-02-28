Workforce Development - Part 2

×

Our continued conversation as we discuss workforce development and the challenges of finding skilled labor within the industrial/petrochemical industry. Our podcast panel each addressed the problems they are experiencing and the solutions that they have in place.

Participants:

Mark Peters, Director of Strategy and Business Development, BIC Alliance; James Griffin, Associate Vice Chancellor/Senior Vice President for the petrochemical training division, San Jacinto College; Craig Beskid, Executive Director of the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA); Brandon Mabile, Performance Contractors and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Associated Builders and Contractors Greater Houston