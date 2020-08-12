Update on Project 11 for Houston Ship Channel

×

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and BIC Magazine is joined by Roger Guenther, Executive Director, Port Houston. Roger Guenther provides a Project 11 update, which is the Houston SHIP CHANNEL WIDENING PROJECT, the impacts of COVID-19 on Port Houston business, and the 10- to 20-year-plan for the Port of Houston.

Guenther will also participate in the upcoming Economic Alliance, Houston Port Region Gulf Coast Industry Forum, which will be VIRTUAL, Thursday, Sept. 17th.

Event website: allianceportregion.com