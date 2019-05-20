Texas Expansions

×

BIC Magazine’s Mark Peters discusses current expansion projects in Texas and the workforce needed with special guests Heather Doyle of Petrochemical Update and Bryant Black of the Greater Houston Partnership. Tune in to hear all of the industrial construction activity that is taking place due to the shale boom.

Participants:

Mark Peters, Director of Strategy and Business Development, BIC Alliance; Heather Doyle, Editor, Petrochemical Update. Bryant Black, Director, Greater Houston Partnership's UpSkill Houston Initiative.