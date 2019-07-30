August 2019 issue on hurricane readiness and a turnaround case study: Vol. 1 Ep. 7

Dylan Krieger, managing editor of BIC Magazine, and Mark Peters, Industry Roundtable host, discuss the upcoming August issue of BIC Magazine. The editor's podcast, featuring the August issue, Vol. 1 Ep. 7, will highlight a 3-page hurricane readiness and response article for BIC Alliance members, a turnaround case study with AltairStrickland and articles on recent events. A keynote address, at the Downstream 2019 Exhibition and Conference, from Chevron’s President of Manufacturing, Mike Coyle, will be a top feature.

