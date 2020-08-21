×

We are pleased to present our second process safety podcast recorded by Bryan Canfield, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing for Chevron Phillips Chemical. In this episode, Canfield shares insights into maintaining top process safety performance.

These podcasts are part of TCC’s initiative to help improve process safety performance within our industry through the sharing of best practices and expertise within our member companies. These podcasts are developed and recorded by Industry Leaders and Process Safety Experts that can be shared with Leaders, Operators and Contractors within your company.

We hope that you find this episode informative and that it serves as a conversation starter around continuous process safety improvement. We also welcome your feedback on these podcasts and invite you to share any ideas or topics that you feel would be valuable for our members. Working together to share best practices will make our industry stronger and safer.

Please use the following link to listen to TCC Process Safety Podcast Episode 2 – Maintaining Top Process Safety Performance, and share this link with colleagues and employees that you feel would benefit from these insights.