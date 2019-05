×

BIC Magazine's Mark Peters discusses drone use and growth as an industry tool with Chief Drone Pilot of Shell Deer Park John McClain and DataWing co-founder and COO Landon Phillips. The roundtable discusses topics on cost-benefit, safety and the future of drones for the oil and gas industry.

Participants:

Mark Peters, Director of Strategy and Business Development, BIC Magazine; Landon Phillips, COO and co-founder, DataWing Global; John McClain, Chief Drone Pilot, Shell Deer Park Refinery.