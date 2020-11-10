BIC Magazine November/December 2020 issue podcast

×

Robin Dupre, digital media manager, and Andrew White, managing editor of BIC Magazine, discuss the latest issue. The highlight of the conversation is the announcement of BIC Alliance's founder, Earl Heard's retirement.

Other highlights are LyondellBasell's Greg Gray article on building trust with employees and local community members during these uncertain times.

They also touch on the latest with front cover company International Cooling Tower and how it uses innovative construction methods to continue to be the experts in turnkey cooling tower solutions.