BIC Magazine March issue podcast Vol. 2 Ep. 2

Mark Peters and Dylan Krieger discuss the March issue of BIC Magazine. This issue is highlighted with executive profiles from Bilfinger and Tower Force. They also talk about how Shell is meeting the generational challenges with the workforce.
