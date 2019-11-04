November 2019 issue preview BIC Magazine: Vol. 1 Ep. 11

Dylan Krieger, managing editor of BIC Magazine, and Mark Peters, Industry Roundtable host, discuss the upcoming November issue of BIC Magazine. The episode highlights “From the Publisher” article by BIC Alliance founder and CEO, Earl Heard, as he writes about the “attitude of gratitude.” Erin Stroud, president of the Society of Professional Women in Petroleum’s article in this month’s issue highlights the importance of women in the petrochemical industry. Dylan discusses the importance of this article and what it means to have women in the industry. Mark and Dylan also feature the front and back cover companies and underline the sections of this issue that they found most interesting.

