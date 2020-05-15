COVID-19 industry update and LyondellBasell’s GoalZERO are discussed in the May issue of BIC Magazine Vol. 2 Ep. 4

×

Dylan Krieger, the managing editor of BIC Magazine, welcomes new host, Robin Dupre, digital manager of BIC Magazine to the Industry Roundtable podcast.

This episode Dylan and Robin begin the discussion on the current COVID-19 pandemic and how the industry is reacting. The podcast then dives into the feature stories of the May issue of BIC Magazine highlighted by the plant manager interview with LyondellBasell's Alicia Matus and the GoalZERO program and Brock's storied tradition of bringing innovation to the industry.

The conversation also includes the relations to the "10 things not canceled due to COVID-19" article.