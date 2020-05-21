WJTA Expo to continue growth in 2020

The WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) is continuing preparations for the 2020 WJTA Expo, which will be held Nov. 10-11 in New Orleans. The 2019 event generated an enthusiastic response from attendees and exhibitors, who praised the expanded educational offerings, changes to the schedule, new exhibitors, and the opportunity to form and strengthen relationships with fellow attendees.

A focus on providing resources to contractors and asset owners drives WJTA's mission, and the expo is a key activity to help promote safety, technology and trade in waterjetting applications. Many new developments in industrial cleaning applications have been showcased at the WJTA Expo since the early applications of waterjet technology, with increased pressures, more sophisticated tools and safer procedures.

The WJTA Expo is a unique event because it connects a wide range of professionals, including contract industrial cleaning providers; facility personnel and asset owners; manufacturers, dealers and suppliers; researchers and academics; and other stakeholders from finance, temporary staffing and more. WJTA connects individuals who may take a particular interest in robotic waterjetting, precision surface preparation, demolition, cold cutting or other service lines, and provides a means to collaborate with other professionals.

This year's expo will capitalize on momentum from 2019 with further development of a strong educational component. Educational sessions will cover topics such as field leadership, safe and effective turnarounds, the physics of waterjetting, confined space, hydroexcavation and others to provide immediate takeaways that can be implemented within contractor organizations or plant safety and maintenance departments. Manufacturers and suppliers also benefit from the opportunity to learn and discuss trends and best practices in industrial cleaning services.

Exhibitors will continue to showcase a range of products and services, with heavy equipment and pneumatic hands-on tooling attendees can evaluate in person. Advances in waterjetting pump technology, automated high-pressure cleaning, safety devices, nozzles and components will be showcased, and attendees can ask questions of knowledgeable representatives. Vacuum trucks, air movers, hydroexcavators and sewer cleaning combo units will also be on display, along with similar service lines such as field cutting, pigging and alternative industrial cleaning methods.

Live equipment demonstrations are a unique and popular part of the WJTA Expo program. Participants can see cutting-edge waterjetting equipment operated live and at pressure. Attendees will be able to evaluate the unique features of pumps and controls and see how robotic or manual tooling operate in real-life situations.

Finally, hands-on hydroblasting training and certification will be included in the program, giving attendees the opportunity to complete WJTA computer-based Foundational Training and hands-on Field Verification credentials. Participants will receive the WJTA hydroblaster certification, and safety leaders will have the opportunity to evaluate the program in person.

Additional details on the event will continue to be released as additional vendors register and the final program takes shape.

For more information, visit www.wjta.org or www.wjtaexpo.com, or call (314) 241-1445.