Vopak hails company’s ‘quality services at competitive prices’

Deep within confined industrial spaces and in the great outdoors, on highways and waterways, in business districts and along shorelines, on land and at sea, United States Environmental Services (USES) is there, providing environmental services that support and sustain economic progress and quality of life. USES personnel exercise good old-fashioned common sense to get environmental maintenance and cleanup done right -- safely, on time and on budget.

To build the largest service-focused player in the Gulf States region, USES has brought highly sophisticated environmental, industrial, marine and safety services to transportation, exploration, refining, utility, manufacturing and marine customers, providing a broad and unique service offering of specialized industrial cleaning and environmental services designed to reduce customers' environmental, financial and safety risks.

Here are just a few reasons to choose USES as your industrial service provider:

Service focused

Most highly trained workforce in the industry

Dedicated to customer goals

Fast and active response 24/7

Fair and honest

Relationships at all levels of the customer's organization

High level of communication to all stakeholders

Ability and resources to communicate from the operator to the board room

Process oriented: repeatable, safe, focused on results and value

Delivery of professional service (technical, management and supervision)

Safe, responsive, communicative and professional

One-stop shop for industrial, environmental and marine services

Growth: fastest-growing environmental, industrial and marine services company in the region

At USES, safety is not compromised. Nothing -- not production, nor quality, nor budget -- warrants jeopardizing the health and well-being of the workforce, the surrounding community and the environment. All accidents are preventable. USES recognizes each employee's active participation in continuously improving safety performance is necessary to prevent accidents and incidents.

Committed to ongoing safety improvement, USES implemented "Work Right, Work Safe," a comprehensive program that sets and continuously reinforces minimum performance standards for employees. Employees are encouraged and recognized for safety-improvement actions beyond their specifically assigned safety responsibilities.

"USES is focused on meeting customer expectations," said a Gulf Coast procurement manager at Vopak Terminal Deer Park. "They deliver quality services at competitive prices. I believe USES approaches each job with safety as the priority, and they work together with our staff to complete each project in a safe and efficient manner."

Need turnaround services? Contact USES today.

For more information, visit www.usesgroup.com or call (888) 279-9930.

View in Digital Edition