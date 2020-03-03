Two industrial divisions deliver ‘complete customer experience’

Located in Houston, GCB Industries is capable of serving the Gulf Coast region from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and beyond. GCB Industries is now offering its services through two divisions: Gulf Coast Boiler and GCB Industrial.

Gulf Coast Boiler is the full-service steam, heating and hot water boiler division. This division specializes in boiler installation, repairs, troubleshooting, turnkey plant installations, boiler maintenance and rentals.

GCB Industrial is the specialty services division that serves the petrochemical, chemical, power plant, oil and gas, refining, pulp and paper, and manufacturing industries. GCB Industrial provides a wide range of construction services, including civil and mechanical.

TODD KAPLAN, President and CEO of GCB Industries.

"Gulf Coast Boiler and GCB Industrial have great synergies that provide our customers with significant value," said Todd Kaplan, president and CEO of GCB Industries. "Both divisions share the same culture and principles. However, each company is technically specialized with talented experts in their respective fields."

Kaplan is extremely proud of the company's culture. GCB Industries' focus is on its people, and excellence is its standard. The company has passionate professionals ready and capable to respond to customers' needs 24/7/365.

"Customers choose GCB Industries for many reasons," Kaplan said. "But what makes us different is we take pride in giving customers what we call 'the complete customer experience.' This means that from start to finish, we set a standard that separates us from similar companies. From the initial customer interaction from our professional team all the way through invoicing and attaining customer- satisfaction survey feedback, we want to provide a valuable customer experience to remember. Here at GCB Industries, the safety of our employees and customers is above all else. Safety is in everything we do in the field and at the corporate level. We have a wealth of safety knowledge and field experience throughout the entire organization."

According to Kaplan, GCB Industries also recruits the very best so it can produce the very best. With its two divisions, GCB Industries has the ability to offer a wide range of services and still provide 24/7 availability through installation, service and maintenance of critical equipment.

"Who we are and how we do what we do make us unique and sustainable," Kaplan said. "Our mission statement will continue to drive our decision making going forward. We have focused on building a team of the right personnel with the right behaviors and trained them to perform at a level of excellence. We hire for culture, train and develop for culture, and strategically partner for culture. There are a lot of talented people out there, but only those who fit our culture can represent GCB Industries."

Kaplan emphasized GCB Industries' goals for 2020 are to add value for existing Gulf Coast Boiler customers and build brand awareness throughout the Gulf Coast industrial market.

"We've already had success attaining new large clients for Gulf Coast Boiler and GCB Industrial," Kaplan stated. "We've started several projects in 2020 and have significant opportunities ahead."

For more information, visit www.GCBIndustries.com, call (713) 588-0900 or email info@GCBIndustries.com.