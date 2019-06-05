The RCF alternative reshaping the petrochemical industry

Refractory ceramic fiber (RCF) has long been the first-choice material for lining fired heaters in the petrochemical industry. Its excellent handleability, low thermal conductivity and heat capacity, superior thermal shock resistance, resistance to pollutants and ability to withstand extreme temperatures make it ideal for improving the operation of fired heaters.

However, some in the industry are looking for RCF alternatives. EU regulations designed to address the health concerns of RCF and crystalline silica have required materials manufacturers to develop innovative furnace linings fit for the future.

Under the EU Carcinogen Directive, businesses are required to use RCF substitutes where technically and economically feasible to do so. However, these requirements are open to interpretation and, until recently, no material has been able to match the insulating performance and high melting point of RCF. Since replacing RCF can negatively affect furnace operations, many operators are left to weigh the pros and cons between their bottom line and complying with regulations.

An alternative to RCF is born

In recent years, Morgan's Thermal Ceramics' Fibre Centre of Excellence in Bromborough, U.K., has been conducting research into RCF alternatives. The aim has been to produce a low-biopersistent fiber with the performance of RCF that does not form crystalline silica. As a result, the company has recently launched a material that performs similarly or better to RCF without the environmental, health and safety risks associated with it.

Superwool® XTRA is unique, as it does not form crystalline silica -- a major revolution for the industry. Morgan's breakthrough material is also exonerated from any carcinogenic classification under Nota Q of Directive 97/69EC.

Crucially, petrochemical operators are guided by API standards, which require a 150 C overtemperature capability on the fiber within furnaces. Critical furnaces within the industry run between 1,200 C and 1,250 C (2,192 F and 2,282 F) and therefore require materials with a 1,400 C (2,552 F) minimum classification rating. With a classification rating of 1,450 C (2,642 F), Superwool XTRA offers a performance superior to RCF.

Identifying the need for a new furnace lining is not easy, as testing new materials can increase costs and furnace downtime. However, ensuring lining quality is essential for protecting personnel, minimizing heat loss and maintaining operational reliability.

To achieve maximum efficiency of your furnace reline, it's important to address the quality of not only the appropriately selected materials, but also the engineered lining design and the installation. All three aspects need addressing, or the lining performance and furnace reliability will suffer.

Lining design, for instance, needs to take into account proper stud layout and compression of fiber modules. Over long periods at temperature, fiber modules develop shrinkage gaps that need filling with more fiber during scheduled maintenance shutdown periods. Superwool XTRA is innovative in that it expands when heated to high temperatures, closing any shrinkage gaps. This expansion is reversible, so when it cools down, the shrinkage gaps become visible. However, unlike other fibers, there is no need to fill the gaps, saving on labor costs, material and downtime.

A correctly installed furnace lining can last up to 20 years, so it must perform efficiently and reliably. Each furnace lining product also requires unique installation methods, so it is important to employ personnel who are highly skilled and experienced. Failing to do so can lead to costly complications and unscheduled downtime.

The industry's search for an RCF alternative is over, and a low-biopersistent future for refineries and petrochemical plants has arrived.

Superwool XTRA has proven itself through considerable testing to be a viable alternative to RCF. In addition to its thermal efficiency credentials, the product's improved EHS performance has alleviated concerns within the industry. It is available in various forms and also able to provide low-biopersistent thermal insulation to the iron and steel, glass and ceramics sectors.

For more information, visit www.morganthermalceramics.com/ SuperwoolXTRA.

View in Digital Edition