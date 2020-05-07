Last fall, Petroleum Service Corp. (PSC) launched a new internal awards program, called "The Power of One," to recognize employees who have suggested and/or implemented meaningful process changes and service improvements.

"This award serves to honor those who are making a big impact on the value we bring to our customers in the refining, chemical and marine industries. To date, we've seen some great examples of how our employees have helped improve quality, lower costs and reduce workloads," said Adam Gilmore, senior vice president of operations for PSC.

Here's a summary of some of the recent process changes and improvements that have been celebrated through the Power of One program:

A PSC employee working in a large chemical warehouse operation created new visual standards and quality checks for finished goods and product shipping containers. These improvements helped to reduce the incidence of damaged boxes, lids and pallets being shipped out of the facility.

A PSC tankerman submitted recommendations and design sketches for a dock manifold at a customer's new terminal operation. With the new manifold design, tankermen no longer have to connect and disconnect a number of different hoses for the various product grades handled at the facility. The change has resulted in decreased operating costs, improved efficiency and reduced risk of personnel injury.

A PSC employee working at a refinery created a new file naming system, form templates and task lists to improve documentation and tracking of railcars at the site. These changes have resulted in time savings of more than three hours per day and a significant reduction in errors when processing railcars cycling in and out of the refinery. The employee was also instrumental in creating a new database used by field employees to document load information that automatically updates customer inventory tables, billing and car shipping systems.

A PSC warehouse foreman suggested some modifications of the facility's bag batching process to eliminate the need for the material handlers to manually remove and store an extra bag from each batch in order to meet Department of Transportation weight restrictions for shipping. This change helped to free up storage space in the warehouse, eliminate the need for lab testing of the extra bags, lower costs associated with relabeling the batches, and reduce staff man-hours.

While the primary motivation behind the Power of One program was to empower employees to share ideas and provide management with another tool for showing appreciation to PSC team members, the program has had other far-reaching benefits.

"Some of the award-winning suggestions that our employees have made have now been implemented by our customers at multiple site locations," Gilmore said. "We've also been able to implement some of these valuable process changes across all of our operations to improve safety and operating efficiency."

