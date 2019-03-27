State parks make for a better Louisiana

The Louisiana Office of State Parks encompasses 21 unique parks and 18 historic sites, totaling 44,000 acres of property -- much of which isn't currently utilized for dedicated purposes or activities. No matter where you are in Louisiana, you can drive to a state park in under two hours.

Louisiana's state parks and historic sites have a profound impact on their respective local communities. During the past fiscal year, state parks welcomed 1.7 million visitors, 90 percent of whom were from Louisiana -- most likely those who decided to opt for a "staycation." State parks also generated approximately $800,000 in parish and sales taxes during the past fiscal year.

Louisiana's Office of State Parks falls under the authority of the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. The department's mission is to serve citizens and its visitors by:

Preserving and interpreting natural areas of unique or exceptional scenic value.

Planning, developing and operating sites that provide outdoor recreation opportunities in natural surroundings.

Preserving and interpreting historical and scientific sites of statewide importance.

Administering intergovernmental programs related to outdoor recreation and trails.

From floating cabins at Bayou Segnette State Park, just minutes from the French Quarter, to sandy white beaches at Lake Bistineau State Park, located in the northwest corner of the state, to Civil War reenactments at Port Hudson State Historic Site and the archaeology of Poverty Point World Heritage Site, there's an activity or setting for every level of traveler.

According to the Office of State Parks, it is currently engaged in the process of seeking out and creating public/private partnerships, commonly referred to as "P3s." These P3s will focus primarily on expanding activities, amenities and services traditionally related to outdoor activities: bicycling, boating, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, horseback riding, zip lining, etc. Additionally, through the P3 process, the Office of State Parks is exploring and discovering less traditional activities to enhance visitors' experiences , increase revenue and reduce the office's dependency on taxpayer dollars.

The Office of State Parks also hopes to partner with the Louisiana Foundation for Culture, Recreation and Tourism to build a hotel, resort and conference center at Fontainebleau State Park and possibly other parks, upscale RV facilities at various locations and additional accommodations at several parks. The Louisiana Foundation for Culture, Recreation and Tourism was recently established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to support the efforts of state parks through charitable donations.

Tim Mueller

Louisiana's state parks and historic sites are exceptional jewels that enhance the quality of life for residents and tourists alike. They are great resources for visitors to experience the "Sportsman's Paradise." Book a cabin and see for yourself why Louisiana's state parks system is the best!

For more information, visit www. LaStateParks.com.

