Specialized high-pressure products respond to industry challenges

This year, SPIR STAR USA celebrates 25 years in the business of providing high-pressure fluid-control products such as high-pressure hoses, valves and fittings. With working pressures up to 60,000 psi, SPIR STAR caters to industries and applications where quality, dependability and an overall focus on safety are key. While it may not be apparent that high-pressure hoses and components require rigorous engineering, these products are the result of years of research, development and experience. SPIR STAR has committed to providing its extensive product offerings and, more importantly, safe and reliable products to the industries it serves. Not everyone is familiar with the products and applications involved in these elevated working pressures, so the most common applications for these types of products are discussed below to illustrate where they are used and the importance of balancing thoughtful engineering and quality materials with industry experience.

SPIR STAR products are commonly used in high-pressure waterblasting applications for exchanger tube cleaning and surface preparation. A complete line of specific hose and end fittings such as the DuraLifeâ¢ Flex and Blast-Proâ¢ are offered for effective operations in the waterblasting industry. DuraLife Flex was developed as an answer for limiting abrasion and wear produced during tube bundle and pipe cleaning, decreasing downtime and replacement costs while increasing productivity. The Blast-Pro end fittings made for the flex lance are designed to clean smaller tubes and pipes with a larger- diameter hose in order to allow for higher flow rates and, ultimately, more efficient cleaning times.

Both the onshore and offshore oil and gas industries have trusted SPIR STAR products for many years on applications such as standard high-pressure testing, gaseous media transfer and well intervention, as well as long-term applications such as topside chemical injection. SPIR STAR's hose products have been trusted on many of the world's largest deepwater offshore projects. In these critical applications, SPIR STAR hose products are designed to be corrosion resistant, able to withstand external pressures as required by each application, and have very low volumetric expansion.

High-pressure hydraulics, including high-pressure torque and tensioning, is a key application in which SPIR STAR products are commonly used due to their lightweight and flexible hose construction, as well as low volumetric expansion. These products allow for faster response times in time-critical applications. Along with standard hose products commonly utilized in these applications, SPIR STAR also offers bonded twin-line hoses, which are a more compact and user-friendly option in torqueing applications, as well as a polyurethane over extruded hose for lighter weight and an overall smaller footprint during tensioning applications.

For 25 years, SPIR STAR has been committed to listening to the industries it serves and understanding the evolving challenges companies face in the field when working with high pressure. Listening to the needs of industry has led SPIR STAR to develop quality, trusted and dependable products. This commitment drives product development for historical product applications as well as new and developing markets such as hydrogen fuel cell technology, where SPIR STAR's hose products are currently being used in several fill stations throughout the world. The confidence of SPIR STAR's customers and the commitment of SPIR STAR's employees have made the company successful. SPIR STAR strives every day to continue leading the industry with elite, dependable, high-pressure products and technologies.

For more information about SPIR STAR products and how they can help with your high-pressure application, visit www.spirstar.com or www.spirstarvalves.com, call (800) 890-7827 or email sales@spirstar.com.