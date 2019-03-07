Software helps maintenance engineers proactively manage assets

It's a difficult ritual maintenance engineers endure each year: deciding which metal assets need recoating or surface repair, and how much to budget for that work as part of an asset management plan.

For many industry professionals, this planning process isn't a process at all. Rather than having the authority to actively manage corrosion protection for assets under their supervision, maintenance engineers are often forced by budget constraints or other circumstances to repair or replace equipment after it has "run to failure," when the cost is most expensive and the asset is riskiest to operate.

Fortunately, there is an innovative new solution to this problem: PPG ASSET INTEGRITY MANAGEMENTTM (PPG AIMTM).

Take charge of your assets

Through NACE and ISO, industry associations have done groundbreaking work establishing life expectancy standards for corrosion-protective coatings on metal structures, buildings and equipment in numerous environmental conditions. The challenge for maintenance engineers has been how to translate this data into solutions that can help them protect assets more cost efficiently.

PPG AIM is the solution. Using data collected and inputted by PPG personnel at customer facilities -- together with predictive modeling algorithms based on NACE 509 standards -- PPG AIM forecasts plant-wide maintenance demands and inflation- adjusted budgets up to 20 years into the future.

The schedules developed by PPG AIM not only assist maintenance engineers in deciding when to repair and recoat metal assets at the optimal time; they also extend the lifespan of such assets by protecting them from corrosion before they are vulnerable to it.

By incorporating this proactive, software- based asset management program, facility managers can replace "run-to-failure" maintenance schemes with dynamic "just-in-time" maintenance programs that deliver significant cost savings through more accurate planning and budgeting. PPG AIM also reduces costs by eliminating the need to assess asset inventories every few years and by detailing the potential costs associated with deferring maintenance on assets when funds are not allocated for them.

How it works

Implementing PPG AIM is a multistep process coordinated through PPG and the facility manager.

Step one -- Asset inventory and management: PPG maps your facility and conducts a field assessment and quantity survey. The information is then input into an asset manager tool that acts as a master catalog for all facility assets, organized according to parameters established by the facility manager. The asset manager also acts as a single interface, providing daily access to all relevant asset-related details, including condition analyses, photos, plots, inspection reports and more.

Step two -- Condition assessment: PPG AIM analyzes the condition of all assets based on NACE 509 criteria. Condition assessments are stamp-dated to enable predictive modeling and to forecast asset conditions based on maintenance delays or other variables. When maintenance is performed on an asset, its condition assessment is reset. Using this process, the asset manager continuously rebalances maintenance priorities for all equipment in the inventory.

Step three -- Schedule manager: The schedule manager uses inputted data to provide a graphical display of current and forecast conditions for all local and global assets, including estimated costs for current and future repairs. The schedule manager also enables maintenance engineers to create multiple schedules to "game out" multiple maintenance-cost scenarios based on budget allocation and other variables. As a cloud-based platform, PPG AIM enables owners to view any asset at any time.

Reduce maintenance cost with PPG AIM

Are you ready to create maintenance schedules and budgets that enable you to manage assets instead of allowing them to manage you? If so, PPG AIM is the answer. Call PPG today and discover how a customized PPG AIM program can save your business money now and years into the future.

For more information, visit www.ppgpmc.com/aim or call (888) 9PPGPMC [977-4762].

